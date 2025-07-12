State of Michigan Retirement System Has $13.89 Million Stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $13,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $76.71 on Friday. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

