State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CNC. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Centene Stock Down 3.4%

CNC stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. Centene Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

