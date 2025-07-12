State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $21,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $31,029,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $50,199,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KKR. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,742.50. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 1,150,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $137,826,186.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,746,121,435.60. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $141.13 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The firm has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day moving average of $128.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

