PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Park Square Financial Group LLC

Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 12,365.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 141.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in PPL by 1,057.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,065.30. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $34.28 on Friday. PPL Corporation has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

