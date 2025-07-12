150 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Bought by Park Square Financial Group LLC

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 123.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 591.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.68, for a total value of $89,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,233.76. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $386,511.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,488.26. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,757 shares of company stock worth $12,246,080. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $167.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.11 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 211.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.86.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

