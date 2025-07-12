Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSQ opened at $18.28 on Friday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

