Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $244,000 Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crews Bank & Trust increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $212.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.15 and its 200-day moving average is $176.37. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.