Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $327,000 Position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 1,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $205.90 on Friday. Packaging Corporation of America has a one year low of $172.72 and a one year high of $250.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.