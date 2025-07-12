Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 7.8% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $13,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025,564 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,461,000 after buying an additional 11,718,291 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,631,000 after buying an additional 6,426,551 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,680,000 after buying an additional 6,084,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,777,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,152,000 after buying an additional 3,986,204 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.4%

SCHB opened at $24.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $24.22.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

