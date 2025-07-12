Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, July 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:CHI opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $12.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

