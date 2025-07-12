Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. Takes $424,000 Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, TFJ Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OLO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 10,152 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $89,337.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 278,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,177.60. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 23,078 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $203,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 702,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,178,136.80. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,630 shares of company stock worth $864,454 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLO. Wall Street Zen downgraded OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of OLO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut shares of OLO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OLO from $8.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLO

OLO Stock Down 0.2%

OLO stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.25 and a beta of 1.57.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.47 million. OLO had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

OLO Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.