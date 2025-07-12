Stillwater Wealth Management Group Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stillwater Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $57.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

