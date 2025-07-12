Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up approximately 5.6% of Laurus Global Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Align Technology worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of ALGN opened at $202.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.74 and a twelve month high of $263.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.41 and a 200-day moving average of $187.96.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ALGN. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.92.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Articles

