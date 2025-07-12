Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. Sells 3,170 Shares of Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Balchem accounts for 1.8% of Laurus Global Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Laurus Global Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Balchem by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its holdings in Balchem by 5.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $158.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. Balchem Corporation has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $186.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.03). Balchem had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $250.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Balchem’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Balchem Corporation will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 target price on Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

