Independent Investors Inc. Grows Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Independent Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Chevron from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $155.38 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $271.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

