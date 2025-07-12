Fortem Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $230.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.48. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $237.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

