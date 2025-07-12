SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 158 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,630,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,003,000 after purchasing an additional 133,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 829,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,671,000 after purchasing an additional 103,582 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 664,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,347,000 after purchasing an additional 381,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,480,000 after purchasing an additional 58,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 535,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,125,000 after purchasing an additional 46,617 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IWO stock opened at $288.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.19 and a 1-year high of $317.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

