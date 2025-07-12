Rational Advisors Inc. Has $741,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Rational Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,113,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,900,000 after buying an additional 140,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,244,000 after buying an additional 107,163 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,878,000 after buying an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 311,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,218,000 after buying an additional 25,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,012,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $189.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $129.14 and a one year high of $190.13.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.