Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Boosted by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,688.0% in the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 551,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,471,000 after purchasing an additional 539,495 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 284,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manuka Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Manuka Financial LLC now owns 57,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.80 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2353 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

