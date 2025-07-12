Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lifted by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $554.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $527.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.91. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $557.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

