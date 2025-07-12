SkyOak Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $309.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.53 and a 200-day moving average of $283.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $217.52 and a 12 month high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

