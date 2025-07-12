Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $514,000 Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE stock opened at $148.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $116.57 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.88.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The firm had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.