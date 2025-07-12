iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Advisors LLP

Martin Capital Advisors LLP lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for 1.3% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $131.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.08. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $107.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

