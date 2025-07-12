Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.36.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

