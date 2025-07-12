PYA Waltman Capital LLC Raises Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE APD opened at $292.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 104.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.