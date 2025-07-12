Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. Has $39,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 74.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,581,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $307.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.36. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $308.20.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.