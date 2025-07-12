Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Advisors LLP

Martin Capital Advisors LLP lowered its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 1.6% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 843.4% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 966.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 33,519 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $101.73 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $109.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.