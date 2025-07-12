Fortem Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 146.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 347,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.48.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.7%

LRCX stock opened at $101.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

