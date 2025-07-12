American Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bosman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,190,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 89,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter.

SMH stock opened at $287.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.84. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $288.94.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

