Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Acquires 1,176 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 20,640 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 365,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 121,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $33.86.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

