Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 12.7% of Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $20,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 322.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 1.0%

DFAT opened at $56.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.20.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

