Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $725,000 Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,859,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,520,000 after acquiring an additional 490,772 shares in the last quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,966,000 after purchasing an additional 391,525 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,469.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 323,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,334,000 after purchasing an additional 302,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,054,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 389,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 182,015 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average is $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.69 and a one year high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

