Walker Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,065 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Walker Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.2% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,448,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $307.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $308.93. The stock has a market cap of $504.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

