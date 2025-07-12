Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 550 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.08.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $363.35 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $396.03 and its 200 day moving average is $405.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

