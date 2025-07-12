Northwest Capital Management Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 35,013.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,175,000 after buying an additional 1,237,158 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,125,000 after buying an additional 422,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,655,000 after buying an additional 384,888 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,067,000 after buying an additional 236,111 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $282.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

