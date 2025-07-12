Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Down 15% – Should You Sell?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 15% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.26. 366,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 108,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frank Giustra sold 1,629,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$342,520.90. Also, Director Gordon Keep sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$29,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,849,949 shares of company stock worth $397,344 over the last quarter. Insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.