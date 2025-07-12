Capstone Cos. (CAPC) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Cos. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Cos. N/A N/A -24.56% Capstone Cos. Competitors -19.22% -74.50% -1.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capstone Cos. and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Cos. $140,000.00 -$960,000.00 -3.50 Capstone Cos. Competitors $1.23 billion $110.42 million 45.32

Capstone Cos.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Cos.. Capstone Cos. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Capstone Cos. has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Cos.’s competitors have a beta of 8.61, indicating that their average stock price is 761% more volatile than the S&P 500.

47.9% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Capstone Cos. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capstone Cos. competitors beat Capstone Cos. on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Capstone Cos.

Capstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products to simplify daily living through technology. The company offers Connected Chef, a purpose-built kitchen appliance tablet with an integrated platform for cooking accessories, such as cutting board, as well as Smart Mirrors. It sells its products through sales agents, as well as directly to home-goods chain retailers. The company was formerly known as CHDT Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Capstone Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

