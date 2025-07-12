Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) and Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Critical Review

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) and Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and Paragon Shipping”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himalaya Shipping $123.58 million N/A $21.04 million $0.28 24.16 Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Himalaya Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon Shipping.

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and Paragon Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himalaya Shipping 9.98% 7.68% 1.37% Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Himalaya Shipping and Paragon Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himalaya Shipping 1 0 0 0 1.00 Paragon Shipping 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Paragon Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paragon Shipping is more favorable than Himalaya Shipping.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paragon Shipping has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Himalaya Shipping beats Paragon Shipping on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Paragon Shipping

Paragon Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

