Head-To-Head Analysis: ChargePoint (CHPT) versus The Competition

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ChargePoint to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

ChargePoint has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChargePoint’s competitors have a beta of 3.11, meaning that their average share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChargePoint and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint $417.08 million -$277.07 million -1.11 ChargePoint Competitors $6.66 billion $183.38 million 9.56

Analyst Recommendations

ChargePoint’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ChargePoint. ChargePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings for ChargePoint and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 2 7 1 1 2.09 ChargePoint Competitors 557 3145 4430 199 2.51

ChargePoint presently has a consensus price target of $1.39, suggesting a potential upside of 109.11%. As a group, “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies have a potential upside of 13.23%. Given ChargePoint’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares ChargePoint and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint -65.79% -131.65% -23.35% ChargePoint Competitors -1,305.32% -136.76% -5.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.8% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ChargePoint competitors beat ChargePoint on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

