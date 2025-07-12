2,200 Shares in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Acquired by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,514,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,377,000 after buying an additional 314,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,724,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,298,000 after buying an additional 774,922 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,002,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 93,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 496,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of KYN stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $314,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president directly owned 786,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,243.60. This represents a 3.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

