Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) vs. Envista (NYSE:NVST) Financial Contrast

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) and Envista (NYSE:NVST) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Valneva shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Valneva shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Envista shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Valneva and Envista’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valneva -43.08% -43.05% -16.23% Envista -44.90% 4.07% 2.25%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valneva 0 0 2 0 3.00 Envista 1 9 4 1 2.33

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Valneva and Envista, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valneva currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 155.35%. Envista has a consensus target price of $20.23, indicating a potential upside of 0.20%. Given Valneva’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valneva is more favorable than Envista.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valneva and Envista”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valneva $183.52 million 2.81 -$13.25 million ($1.19) -5.10 Envista $2.51 billion 1.36 -$1.12 billion ($6.53) -3.09

Valneva has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Envista. Valneva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envista, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Valneva has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envista has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Valneva beats Envista on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valneva

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against Borrelia, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease; VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus; VLA1554, a vaccine candidate targeting human metapneumovirus; and VLA2112, a vaccine candidate to treat patients with epstein-barr virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, France, rest of European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Saint-Herblain, France.

About Envista

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products. This segment also provides software packages, which include DTX Studio Implant; DTX Studio Lab; and DTX Studio Clinic, a software package offered with its imaging products. It offers its products under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, Ormco, Spark, Orascoptic, Damon, Insignia, AOA brands. The Equipment & Consumables segment provides dental equipment and supplies, including digital imaging systems, software, and other visualization/magnification systems; endodontic systems and related products; restorative materials, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents, and cements; and infection prevention products. This segment offers its products under the Dexis, DTX Studio, Kerr, Metrex, Total Care, Pentron, Optibond, Harmonize, Sonicfill, Sybron Endo, and CaviWipes to dental offices, clinics, and hospitals. Envista Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

