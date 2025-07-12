Head to Head Analysis: Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) vs. Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energous and Ideal Power”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Energous alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energous $770,000.00 17.34 -$18.40 million ($1.63) -0.24 Ideal Power $90,000.00 551.10 -$10.42 million ($1.21) -4.91

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ideal Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energous. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energous, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

4.4% of Energous shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Energous shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Ideal Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Energous has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Energous and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energous -1,448.42% -489.87% -205.29% Ideal Power -56,057.89% -56.75% -51.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Energous and Ideal Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energous 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Ideal Power beats Energous on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energous

(Get Free Report)

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices. Its products are used in asset trackers; sensors; retail displays; and security devices; smart home; medical; industrial; and other sensors; electronic shelf labeling; logistics and asset tracking tags and sensors; computer mice and keyboards; remote controls; gaming consoles and controllers; hearing aids; rechargeable batteries; automotive accessories; smart textiles; wearables; and medical devices. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose; California.

About Ideal Power

(Get Free Report)

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.