Cheelee (CHEEL) Price Down 22.4% Over Last Week

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Cheelee has a market capitalization of $77.52 million and $4.28 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cheelee has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cheelee token can currently be bought for about $4.01 or 0.00003401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cheelee

Cheelee launched on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,824,997.79012824 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 4.00087235 USD and is down -25.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $4,015,092.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

