NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0185 on Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $683.56 thousand and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00002560 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00013743 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

