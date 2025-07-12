Autonolas One Day Trading Volume Tops $349.35 Thousand (OLAS)

Autonolas (OLAS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Autonolas has a market cap of $46.68 million and $349.35 thousand worth of Autonolas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonolas token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Autonolas has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117,817.18 or 1.00003031 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117,601.05 or 0.99673637 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Autonolas

Autonolas’ genesis date was June 29th, 2022. Autonolas’ total supply is 470,703,203 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,218,336 tokens. Autonolas’ official Twitter account is @autonolas. The official website for Autonolas is www.olas.network.

Autonolas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Autonolas (OLAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Autonolas has a current supply of 470,703,202.94332214 with 182,218,336.58801467 in circulation. The last known price of Autonolas is 0.25400275 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $526,423.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.olas.network.”

