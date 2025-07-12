Vameon (VON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $690.01 Thousand

Vameon (VON) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 12th. In the last week, Vameon has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Vameon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Vameon has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $690.01 thousand worth of Vameon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117,817.18 or 1.00003031 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117,601.05 or 0.99673637 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Vameon Profile

Vameon was first traded on December 24th, 2024. Vameon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,074,829,897 tokens. Vameon’s official Twitter account is @vameon69. Vameon’s official message board is medium.com/@vameon69. The official website for Vameon is vameon.com.

Buying and Selling Vameon

According to CryptoCompare, “Vameon (VON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vameon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 249,406,066,278 in circulation. The last known price of Vameon is 0.00002351 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $715,018.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vameon.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vameon directly using U.S. dollars.

