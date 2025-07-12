UXLINK (UXLINK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $36.31 Million

UXLINK (UXLINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. UXLINK has a total market capitalization of $148.96 million and approximately $36.31 million worth of UXLINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UXLINK has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One UXLINK token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117,817.18 or 1.00003031 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117,601.05 or 0.99673637 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UXLINK Token Profile

UXLINK launched on July 18th, 2024. UXLINK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,956,731 tokens. The official website for UXLINK is www.uxlink.io. UXLINK’s official message board is blog.uxlink.io. UXLINK’s official Twitter account is @uxlinkofficial. The Reddit community for UXLINK is https://reddit.com/r/na and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UXLINK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UXLINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UXLINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UXLINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

