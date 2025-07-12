Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Shares Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 20% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 763,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 299,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

About Silver Spruce Resources

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, gold, and base and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project comprising four concessions covering an area of 397 hectors, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of Western Chihuahua State in Mexico; and the Melchett Lake property covering an area of 4,698 hectares located within the English River Sub-province of the Archean-age Superior Province.

