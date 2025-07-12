Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $169.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $154.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $101.77 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

