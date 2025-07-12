Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 8,700 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,205,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Pinterest by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,701,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,985 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,330,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $13,540,289.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,045.84. This trade represents a 98.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $1,014,005.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 362,890 shares in the company, valued at $12,428,982.50. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,278,445 shares of company stock worth $43,269,922 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pinterest and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.52.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

